Rhineland Cake & Wine Company Announces

What Is “Operation Cakes For Troops”?

The Rhineland Cake and Wine Company and American Legion Post 57 in Chaska, MN, along with the Rush City Bakery, are proud to announce “Operation Cakes for Troops 2019”, a collaborative project to benefit and honor American troops stationed overseas during the 2019 Holiday Season.

The brainchild of Hiltrud Steimel, founder of the Rhineland Cake and Wine Company, “Operation Cakes for Troops 2019” is an initiative to remember our troops abroad who are away from home and family over the holidays.

Family members, loved ones, and the general public can order an authentic, traditional German cake to be delivered to U.S. troops stationed abroad in time for the 2019 holiday season. Orders can be directed to family members or can be sent to a soldier at large.

Why Are We Doing This?

Being away from home and loved ones during the holidays is very hard, especially when you’re young and in a foreign country where you’re potentially in harm’s way.

“When I came to America from Germany as a young woman, the first few holiday seasons away from home were very difficult,” said Hiltrud Steimel, President of the Rhineland Cake & Wine Company. “I can sense some of what these troops will feel when the holidays come and they’re away from home and family in a strange and dangerous land. Hopefully, these cakes give them a sense of home.”

What Kind of German Cake Will Be Shipped?

Using a time-honored German family recipe from her grandmother and handed down through the generations, the cakes are baked using 100% all natural ingredients. Steimel selected a classic, traditional Gugelhupf cake dubbed “My Daughter’s Favorite Cake” for this venture, as it will ship the best.

“My Daughter’s Favorite Cake” contains plump, juicy raisins and a hint of natural vanilla in addition to butter, flour, and eggs.

The cakes are frozen immediately after baking and are shipped frozen to ensure maximum freshness upon arrival. Each cake serves 8.

What’s The Last Day to Order a Cake?

All “Operation Cakes for Troops 2019” orders must be placed by December 3rd.

When Will The Cakes Be Shipped?

Cakes will be shipped via Express Shipping on December 10th.

Cost and How to Order

You can help uplift the spirits of our troops! Send a cake in your name either to a loved one or to any deserving soldier serving in the Armed Forces overseas.

All orders are placed via PayPal. Each “Operation Cakes for Troops” cake costs $40, which covers the cost of baking, packaging and shipping the cakes.